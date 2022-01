All over the globe, competitive League of Legends is already starting back up this week. Over in Europe, the LEC will be shifting back to an online format for Spring 2022, as the surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide makes LAN tournaments a difficult prospect right now. Still, fans will definitely be looking forward to seeing their favorite teams and players back in action—especially after that crazy off-season, which not only saw roster shuffles between teams in the LEC but several moves across regional leagues. Now that the dust has settled, here’s what lies ahead for the LEC, including when it starts and the teams taking part.

