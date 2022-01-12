ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Twins to retire number for Hall of Fame-elected Kaat

WDIO-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins will retire the uniform number of former pitcher Jim Kaat. He was recently elected to...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: Twins plan to retire pitcher Kaat's No. 36

kmrskkok.com

Twins To Retire Kaat’s No. 36 At Pregame Ceremony In July

fox9.com

Jim Kaat to have No. 36 Minnesota Twins jersey retired in July

uticaphoenix.net

Twins to honor Kaat, retire HOF lefty’s No. 36

