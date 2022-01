London Zoo has captured footage of its one-month-old endangered tiger cub’s first wobbly steps outside.Zoo keepers spotted the critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub as it ventured outdoors in pursuit of its mother.Sumatran tigers, from Indonesia are the rarest and smallest subspecies of tiger, with the latest figures suggesting that only 300 remain in the wild.On Wednesday, keepers watched as the cub’s mother, Gaysha, carried the one-month-old outside for the first time in the afternoon sun, before taking the opportunity to stretch her legs.Keepers then captured the moment the determined youngster attempted to copy its mother, tumbling onto the soft...

ANIMALS ・ 12 HOURS AGO