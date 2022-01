OXFORD, Miss. – For the third time in four conference games, Mississippi State found itself playing away from Starkville. The Bulldogs traveled to Oxford, Miss., falling to Ole Miss, 86-71. Anastasia Hayes was the Bulldogs' leading scorer, finishing with 24 points on 60% shooting. Hayes also pulled down four boards, dished out three assists and recorded three steals. Rickea Jackson returned to the starting lineup and chipped in with 22 points and five rebounds of her own to lead MSU on the glass, along with a blocked shot and a steal. Hayes and Jackson finished the game a combined 8-9 from the free-throw line.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO