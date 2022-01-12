URINE TROUBLE! At Seven Bridges, Cops Called When Teens Allegedly Urinate On Adults

Vandalism Latest Security Issue For Seven Bridges Delray Beach.

Teens allegedly urinated on adults at the Seven Bridges Clubhouse Friday night.

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was called to the clubhouse at Seven Bridges in Delray Beach Friday night when a group of as many as 30 teens allegedly attempted to vandalize the facility and — according to several sources — urinate on those trying to stop them.

But a representative of the community says the law enforcement reports to BocaNewsNow.com are incorrect or incomplete — that it was water spilled, not urine, that led to an unnecessary police response.

According to official records provided to BocaNewsNow.com as well as law enforcement sources speaking on the condition of anonymity, several deputies responded to the call for assistance from a Seven Bridges security officer who “tried for two hours” to get the teens to leave the clubhouse. The teens, according to law enforcement, “refused.”

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. BocaNewsNow.com has learned that no arrests were made, but that deputies refused to let the teens go home until a parent or guardian of each person involved arrived at the clubhouse for a lesson in parenting. Police spent nearly an hour on the call. At least some of the teens were not Seven Bridges residents. It’s unclear how much damage, if any damage, was actually incurred. Authorities, however, point to unruly kids as a problem that merited a multi-deputy response.

“These kids and their parents won’t be so lucky next time,” said a source. “Deputies were generous this time. Next time these kids are going to get locked up.”

The clubhouse vandalism — or incident, depending on who is providing details — comes on the heels of several residential burglaries and car thefts in Seven Bridges over the past few years. While neighboring high-end communities including The Oaks and Mizner Country Club have seen a dramatic decrease in crime due to significant expenditures in security, monitoring, and police presence, Seven Bridges homeowners have been slow to authorize funds for security enhancements. One of the community’s two gates is manned remotely, with no human presence to monitor cars or pedestrians tailgating into the gated community behind residents.

“Criminals and teen vandals go where they can get away with whatever they want to do,” said a source. “They can’t do that in The Oaks or Mizner. They know how to get in and out of Seven Bridges.”

Public records show there is no “traffic enforcement agreement” between Seven Bridges and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Under Florida Statute, police can not issue traffic tickets in a private community unless an agreement is in place. Area law enforcement sources in both Palm Beach and Broward counties tell BocaNewsNow.com that deputies and officers tend to be more inclined to spend extra time in places where they can issue tickets.

“It’s just a matter of fact,” said a source. “Police are professionals and will always do what they need to do, but there is more of an incentive for road patrol officers to be in the places where they have the full authority to be police officers, not where they’re banned from performing part of their jobs.”

Four deputies were called from other parts of South Palm Beach County for the Seven Bridges clubhouse call on Friday night.

