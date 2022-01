Rapper Ye is being investigated in connection with an alleged battery Thursday in downtown Los Angeles. The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is the subject of a battery report listing him as a “named suspect'' in the incident that occurred about 3 a.m. at Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street, according to the LAPD. The LAPD confirmed to NBC News that Ye is under investigation for misdemeanor battery.

