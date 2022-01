Reading this, it is likely that you, like over 90 per cent of the UK population over the age of 12, have had a dose of the coronavirus vaccine. It might not have been easy to get – a lot of my constituents have found the rules arbitrary and hard to navigate. But, vaccines have been available and people have done the right thing by getting jabbed.In fact, you might understandably get the impression there is an abundance of vaccine doses. But the reality is that a handful of multinational pharmaceutical companies artificially constrain the supply in order to maximise...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO