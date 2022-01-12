ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, KY

Roberts says ‘State of the County’ is strong

By Josh Givens
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge/Executive Johnny “Chic” Roberts said the state of Hancock County is very promising and the financial standing puts the government in a good position to tackle vital needs in the future. Roberts gave his “State of the County” comments at a breakfast meeting of the Hancock County...

