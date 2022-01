Megadeth and Lamb of God have added 2022 co-headlining tour dates with Trivium and In Flames also on the bill. Billed as The Metal Tour Of The Year, the four bands will make stops at large-scale venues across the US and Canada in April and May. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the tour resumed with Hatebreed replacing In Flames on the lineup.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO