Did Zayn Malik Just Join This Plus Size Dating App?

By Jacklyn Krol
 1 day ago
Is that you, Zayn Malik? Fans may have discovered that the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer is now active on a plus size dating app. Screenshots and a video clip have been circulating on social media of a man who appears to be the former One Direction member on the dating website...

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

