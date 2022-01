Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr have really played a very important and crucial role in Klay Thompson’s return from motivating him to always having his back whenever needed. Klay Thompson finally returned some days prior against the Cleveland Cavaliers and nothing really seemed changed except the minutes the star played on court. The long awaited debut of Klay was loved by the Dub Nation, teammates and also the coach since the splash brothers are officially back in business and have a very real shot to establish the dynasty again.

