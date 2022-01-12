Michael Malone suggests Nuggets were too worried about postgame plans after loss to Clippers

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

It was bad enough the Denver Nuggets gave up a 25-point lead before losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 87-85 on Tuesday evening. But afterward, coach Michael Malone really let them have it.

“I think today’s NBA player, they’re worrying about where they’re going out tonight,” he deadpanned to the press postgame, later adding: "We had a lot of guys running away from the ball in big moments."

Yikes.

Plus, whether you agree with a coach publicly berating his team or not, the Nuggets really did fall flat late in Tuesday's game and give the Clippers room to take over. In a game that is so miserably low-scoring, to be overcome by more than 20 points is not a good thing.

Jokic took a different approach to the loss, telling the Denver Post: "That's our season right now. Sometimes we're good, sometimes we're bad."

It's anyone's guess now whether the good or bad version of the Nuggets shows up on Wednesday to host the Portland Trail Blazers ... or what kind of an impression Malone's fiery comments left.