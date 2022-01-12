ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Michael Malone suggests Nuggets were too worried about postgame plans after loss to Clippers

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409Ijc_0djvVga500
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

It was bad enough the Denver Nuggets gave up a 25-point lead before losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 87-85 on Tuesday evening. But afterward, coach Michael Malone really let them have it.

“I think today’s NBA player, they’re worrying about where they’re going out tonight,” he deadpanned to the press postgame, later adding: "We had a lot of guys running away from the ball in big moments."

Yikes.

Plus, whether you agree with a coach publicly berating his team or not, the Nuggets really did fall flat late in Tuesday's game and give the Clippers room to take over. In a game that is so miserably low-scoring, to be overcome by more than 20 points is not a good thing.

Jokic took a different approach to the loss, telling the Denver Post: "That's our season right now. Sometimes we're good, sometimes we're bad."

It's anyone's guess now whether the good or bad version of the Nuggets shows up on Wednesday to host the Portland Trail Blazers ... or what kind of an impression Malone's fiery comments left.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wizards teammates exchanged punches in heated halftime altercation?

The Washington Wizards got the victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, but it appears to have come at a cost. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Wizards teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell got into a heated physical altercation at halftime of the game. Harrell was reportedly upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the ball on one of the final sequences of the first half. The two players exchanged words, and it then escalated to Caldwell-Pope and Harrell throwing punches at each other. However, Charania adds that none of the punches connected, and that teammates then separated the two.
NBA
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Says Isiah Thomas Is The Greatest Player From Chicago

Isiah Thomas is one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game of basketball, winning two championships with the Detroit Pistons, even defeating Michael Jordan in the process. While Isiah Thomas is generally known for his time playing in Detroit, he is originally from the city of Chicago....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Denver Post
The Tribune

Nuggets’ Michael Malone blasts team’s competitive fire after 25-point collapse

Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn’t hold back Tuesday night, questioning his team’s competitive resolve in the wake of their dispiriting 25-point collapse against the Clippers. Malone said a loss like that, which ended in an 87-85 Clippers victory, would gnaw at him far beyond the long flight home...
NBA
Yardbarker

Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Calls Out His Players After Blowing A 25-Point Lead: “Losses Like This Keep Me Awake For Weeks. I Think Today’s NBA Player, They’re Worrying About Where They’re Going Out Tonight.”

Michael Malone was anything but happy after the Denver Nuggets blew a 25-lead point against the struggling Los Angeles Clippers. They suffered an 87-85 loss against the Californians, who are playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. That wasn't a problem for the Clips, who exploited every advantage the Nuggets...
NBA
milehighsports.com

Risky Assertions: Nuggets coach Michael Malone can’t afford to lose the locker room

Let’s get something straight right off the top: I miss the era in which coaches had more power than players, the good ol’ days when a grouchy ol’ curmudgeon of a coach could pop off the bench and issue a good ol’ fashioned a$$ chewing – laced with curse words, through a rusty whistle and gritted teeth – to an underachieving player who would stand there and take it in stride, then head back out with an earnest effort to do better.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Awful Announcing

Rachel Nichols has officially left ESPN after reaching a settlement with the network over the year left on her contract

Months after her last appearance on ESPN, Rachel Nichols is now officially gone from the network. In August, ESPN pulled Nichols from NBA programming and canceled her show The Jump, which was later replaced by the Malika Andrews-hosted NBA Today. That came after a July New York Times piece detailing the comments Nichols made to LeBron James advisor Adam Mendelsohn on a July 2020 phone call from her hotel room, with those comments (about Maria Taylor, ESPN’s diversity record, and ESPN’s plan to replace Nichols with Taylor on NBA Finals coverage) recorded on a video feed for her show that was still running. Those comments then were recorded off ESPN servers by an ESPN employee, and they were passed around inside and outside ESPN.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy