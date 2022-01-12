Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Hart; Stephens WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches over the northwest Piedmont, 4 to 6 inches along the I-85 corridor, 2 to 4 inches south of I-85, and ice accumulations of around three tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of upstate South Carolina, northeast Georgia and the western Piedmont and foothills of North Carolina. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin Saturday evening and will gradually change over to a wintry mix across the region early Sunday morning, with mainly snow north of the I-85 corridor. A mix of all precipitation types is expected in the I-85 corridor. Freezing rain is most likely to affect the Lakelands and lower Piedmont of South Carolina, and the Charlotte metro area, on Sunday morning. Gusty winds may contribute to power outages. The precipitation should taper off Sunday afternoon and evening, perhaps as a period of light snow. Black ice could be a problem each morning early next week. Later guidance may affect precipitation types and amounts, and when a Warning would be issued.

