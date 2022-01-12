ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 2022-01-12

Effective: 2022-01-12 15:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 15:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-14 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 04:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-13 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley Winter Storm to impact the Mid-South This Weekend A potent upper level low pressure system will move into the Mid-South this weekend. Rain will begin to mix with snow across Northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel Saturday afternoon and will change to all snow by sunset Saturday evening. The transition from rain to snow will occur across the rest of the Mid-South from west to east Saturday Night into Sunday as colder temperatures spread into the region. It is too early to pinpoint exact amounts and locations of the heaviest snowfall. Snowfall amounts will be heavily dependent on the exact track of the system. At this time, it appears the greatest potential for a moderate to significant snowfall will occur across areas along and north of Interstate 40. However, all the Mid-South will likely see winter weather impacts with this system. Travel will become hazardous Saturday Night into Sunday. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-14 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 10:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-13 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick WINTER STORM SYSTEM TO IMPACT THE REGION THIS WEEKEND For most of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and southwest Indiana, a wintry mix of rain and snow Friday night should transition to mainly snow Saturday, with the chance of snow continuing Saturday night into Sunday. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty with respect to temperatures and potential snow accumulations. Some travel impacts cannot be ruled out across the region.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jim Hogg, Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 13:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-13 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jim Hogg; Zapata Fog Developing and Persisting Out West Surface observations indicate that areas of fog are affecting Zapata County and Jim Hogg County at this time. Visibilities will generally be reduced to 3 miles or less in the fog, with more dense fog reducing the visibility to around one quarter of a mile, especially in Zapata County. Motorists are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and avoid following other cars too closely in any fog through the next few hours this morning.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 07:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-13 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie Slick conditions possible through the morning commute Light precipitation overnight has resulted in slick spots on untreated surfaces this morning. Motorists should use caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roadways where icing may be more likely. Pedestrians should also be alert for slick conditions on untreated sidewalks and parking lots.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-14 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis Winter Storm to impact the Mid-South This Weekend A potent upper level low pressure system will move into the Mid-South this weekend. Rain will begin to mix with snow across Northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel Saturday afternoon and will change to all snow by sunset Saturday evening. The transition from rain to snow will occur across the rest of the Mid-South from west to east Saturday Night into Sunday as colder temperatures spread into the region. It is too early to pinpoint exact amounts and locations of the heaviest snowfall. Snowfall amounts will be heavily dependent on the exact track of the system. At this time, it appears the greatest potential for a moderate to significant snowfall will occur across areas along and north of the Tennessee and Mississippi state line. However, all the Mid-South will likely see winter weather impacts with this system. Travel will become hazardous Saturday Night into Sunday. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-13 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne WINTER STORM SYSTEM TO IMPACT THE REGION THIS WEEKEND For most of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and southwest Indiana, a wintry mix of rain and snow Friday night should transition to mainly snow Saturday, with the chance of snow continuing Saturday night into Sunday. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty with respect to temperatures and potential snow accumulations. Some travel impacts cannot be ruled out across the region.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Becker, Mahnomen by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Becker; Mahnomen WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Mahnomen and East Becker Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dixon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Clay County. In Nebraska, Dixon County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Washington, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-15 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Washington WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Central Washington and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-14 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie County; Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; Converse County Lower Elevations; East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County; South Laramie Range Foothills Wind gusts 45 to 55 MPH likely with a fast moving cold front Friday between 5 AM and 9 PM MST. The cold front will drop through north to south, so the wind gusts will begin across Converse, Niobrara, Sioux, and Dawes counties near 5 AM, spreading south to include all areas east of the Laramie Range and Interstate 25 by 9 AM, and continuing until around 9 PM. Temperatures will be steadily dropping throughout the day as well, so very cold wind chills in the teens to single digits will be a concern for anybody outdoors. Anybody outside should make sure to wear the appropriate winter clothing for these very cold and windy conditions.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Henderson; McDonough; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Henderson, Warren and McDonough Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Brown, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-14 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brown; Clark WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Clark and Brown Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. Target Area: Cass; Crawford Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Early Saturday Morning .A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa Friday into early Saturday bringing moderate to heavy snow to much of the area. Travel impacts are expected, especially the afternoon school departure and the evening commute. 4-10 inches of snow is expected across the area with locally higher amounts possible. The winds will be out of the east/northeast and will increase to 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph by Friday night. The wind will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in open and rural areas, during the afternoon and evening. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Parts of West Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Finney, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Lane, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be out of the north which will make travel more difficult for east-west highways. TATRO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Elbert, Franklin, Hart, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Hart; Stephens WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches over the northwest Piedmont, 4 to 6 inches along the I-85 corridor, 2 to 4 inches south of I-85, and ice accumulations of around three tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of upstate South Carolina, northeast Georgia and the western Piedmont and foothills of North Carolina. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin Saturday evening and will gradually change over to a wintry mix across the region early Sunday morning, with mainly snow north of the I-85 corridor. A mix of all precipitation types is expected in the I-85 corridor. Freezing rain is most likely to affect the Lakelands and lower Piedmont of South Carolina, and the Charlotte metro area, on Sunday morning. Gusty winds may contribute to power outages. The precipitation should taper off Sunday afternoon and evening, perhaps as a period of light snow. Black ice could be a problem each morning early next week. Later guidance may affect precipitation types and amounts, and when a Warning would be issued.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Alexander, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. Target Area: Alexander; Cabarrus; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Rowan; Union WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches over the northwest Piedmont, 4 to 6 inches along the I-85 corridor, 2 to 4 inches south of I-85, and ice accumulations of around three tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of upstate South Carolina, northeast Georgia and the western Piedmont and foothills of North Carolina. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin Saturday evening and will gradually change over to a wintry mix across the region early Sunday morning, with mainly snow north of the I-85 corridor. A mix of all precipitation types is expected in the I-85 corridor. Freezing rain is most likely to affect the Lakelands and lower Piedmont of South Carolina, and the Charlotte metro area, on Sunday morning. Gusty winds may contribute to power outages. The precipitation should taper off Sunday afternoon and evening, perhaps as a period of light snow. Black ice could be a problem each morning early next week. Later guidance may affect precipitation types and amounts, and when a Warning would be issued.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

