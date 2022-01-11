Calling all digital gamechangers

From: Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology. In partnership with the Perspective Gallery, Africana Studies and Women’s and Gender Studies programs, the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT) and Virginia Tech Athletics are seeking submissions of original digital artworks that elevate and celebrate Black voices, culture, and history — and highlight positive, reflective, and affirming perceptions of Black love — for an outdoor projection event at Cassell Coliseum in February 2022; an extension of the Experience Black Love exhibition at Perspective Gallery in Squires Student Center.
