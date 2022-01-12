Jamie Lynn Spears breaks down in tears as she discusses Britney in TV interview

In Netflix's Sweet Magnolias, Jamie Lynn Spears plays a bit of a controversial character. Noreen Fitzgibbons is Bill's (Chris Klein) pregnant fiancee. Bill, however, is Maddie's (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) ex-husband. And that's not all — Noreen was Bill's mistress when he was still married to Maddie. Needless to say, the whole thing is a bit messy, and Noreen isn't too well-liked in town. In the lead up to season two, Jamie Lynn became the subject of controversy herself because of her alleged involvement in her older sister, Britney Spears's, 13-year conservatorship that was terminated at the end of 2021. Britney has spoken out about the hurt caused by her family, including her younger sister, through the conservatorship. Apart from a social media statement posted in June 2021, the younger Spears has largely remained out of the conservatorship conversation. Now, Sweet Magnolias fans are understandably curious if Jamie Lynn will still appear in season two following the controversy.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO