Every year on May 24, no matter where they are in their lives, Nick and Sharon come together to remember their daughter Cassie Newman on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS. The character was born in 1991, and from 1997 until 2005, was played by Camryn Grimes, who eventually returned to Y&R in the role of Mariah Copeland. Grimes even became the youngest Daytime Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Younger Actress when she took home the trophy in 2000 at age 10. Since it’s been over a decade since the teen’s death, some newer viewers might not be aware of who this character even was. Well, let’s take a look back at the short life and tragic death of Cassie Newman:

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO