Binghamton, NY

Binghamton MLK Day Events Postponed Due to Covid-19 Concerns

By Bob Joseph
WNBF News Radio 1290
 1 day ago
A memorial celebration and service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. won't be held in downtown Binghamton as scheduled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The events sponsored by the Broome County Martin Luther King...

Two Endicott Residents Homeless Following Fire

Endicott Fire Department officials say two people were forced into the cold when a blaze broke out in their apartment. The fire at 410½ Jackson Avenue was reported around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Endicott firefighters brought the blaze under control in about ten minutes. No injuries were reported. Village fire...
ENDICOTT, NY
Southern Tier Active COVID Numbers Trend Down, Continued Mask-Wearing Essential

There continues to be encouraging news in the Southern Tier on the pandemic front. For a second day in a row, Broome, Chenango and Cortland Counties are all reporting a slow drop in the number of active cases of COVID-19 while hospitalizations are also creeping down in Broome County. Broome, however, reported another death due to the pandemic, bringing the death toll Wednesday, January 12 to 472.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Broome County Executive Garnar has COVID-19

Broome County’s executive is being added to his county's COVID statistics. The number of people fully vaccinated and with the COVID-19 booster shot who get infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to skyrocket. Add Broome County Executive Jason Garnar to the list of break-through COVID cases. The...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Byrne Dairy Sets Timeline for Opening Endicott Store

The building that will house the first Byrne Dairy convenience store in Broome County has been constructed on the site of a closed Friendly's restaurant. Workers began preparing the property at East Main Street and Loder Avenue for the new 2,4000-square-foot structure last October. The old restaurant, which shut down without warning in 2019, was torn down in November.
ENDICOTT, NY
Thousands of COVID-19 Home Test Kits Distributed in Broome

Broome County officials say thousands of home COVID-19 rapid test kits are in the hands of residents in a second round of giveaways at Otsiningo Park on January 8. After long waits and a huge backup of traffic in and around the park for the first distribution Wednesday, January 5, the County tweaked the process Saturday with a better traffic flow and law enforcement officers directing traffic outside the park to give out over 3,000 kits between 8 a.m. and noon.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
11 Nostalgic General Stores Scattered Across Upstate New York

In the small communities we grew up in the general store, or the five and dime store, were the center of all the action. Everybody shopped there. They stocked anything Mom and Dad needed. And the kids loved them for the penny candies! Here are 11 stores we think you should put on your radar. General stores and five and dime stores still exist! Check out our list and enjoy a trip back to your youth .
RETAIL
COVID Numbers Reach Astronomical Levels in Southern Tier & NYS

New York State’s numbers of new cases of COVID-19 continue to take astronomical jumps. The State January 6 reported a staggering 84,202 new positive test results. In Broome County, the number of active cases January 6 was approaching five-thousand at 4,927 and 111 people in the hospital. There were two additional deaths reported, bringing the death toll to 469. Chenango County January 6 reported passing 7,000 total cases for the pandemic with the addition of 77 cases. Chenango has 610 active cases. Numbers reported from World in Data and the New York Times has Tioga County now with more than 8,000 total cases for the pandemic at 8,096.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

