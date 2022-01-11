January 11, 2022

“Vaudeville is dead. The acrobats, the animal acts, the dancers, the singers, and the old-time comedians have taken their final bows and disappeared into the wings of obscurity. For fifty years — from 1875 to 1925 — vaudeville was the popular entertainment of the masses. ... You could be ignorant and be star. You could be a moron and be wealthy. ... Vaudeville asked only that you own an animal or an instrument or have a...

CHEBOYGAN, MI ・ 25 MINUTES AGO