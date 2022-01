Vincent D'Onofrio addressed some of those Marvel fan criticisms of Kingpin's enhanced strength in Hawkeye. His character Wilson Fisk made quite an entrance into the Disney+ series near the end, but Daredevil fans had some skepticism about seeing their old favorite again. During an appearance on Comicbook.com's ComicBook Nation podcast, the star explained that his fight with Kate Bishop really wasn't all that different than his numerous scrapes with Charlie Cox in the Netflix series. He pointed out a scene in the first season of the show where he literally tossed the hero around like a rag doll in a similar fashion to Hailee Steinfeld's character. D'Onofrio continues to tell everyone who will listen that this is a direct line from his villain on the other platform to the MCU. Check out what he had to say about the criticisms down below.

