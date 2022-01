The man accused of murdering a Massachusetts woman in 2016 while she was jogging has lost his bid to toss DNA evidence allegedly linking him to the crime. Angelo Colon-Ortiz is accused of killing Vanessa Marcotte, 27, in August of 2016. Marcotte, a Google employee living in New York City, was visiting her mother in Princeton, Mass. at the time. She had gone for a jog on the last day of her visit, and was found dead hours later.

PRINCETON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO