ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Webb Simpson looks to atone for missing 3 favorite events

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (AP) — Webb Simpson could have waited another week to start his new year. Instead, he chose to fly out to...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 Sony Open fantasy golf rankings, picks, lineups, sleepers: Back Cameron Smith, fade Webb Simpson

The PGA Tour's swing through Hawaii wraps up this week when the 2022 Sony Open tees off Thursday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Some of the big names from last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua are taking the week off, but not winner Cameron Smith. The Australian shot a final-round 65 in Maui to go a PGA-record 34-under par and win by one stroke. Smith moved into the top 10 in the world rankings, and he won this event two years ago. Caesars Sportsbook lists Smith as the 10-1 favorite in its latest 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii golf odds. Among the other top contenders in the 2022 Sony Open field include Webb Simpson (16-1), Sungjae Im (16-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (18-1).
HONOLULU, HI
newschain

Webb Simpson eyeing Ryder Cup return after winless 2021

Webb Simpson hopes a long journey will pay dividends in the shape of an overdue Sony Open victory as he targets a Ryder Cup return. Simpson has finished fourth, third and fourth in his last three starts at Waialae Country Club, although he comes into the event without the benefit of starting the year in the previous week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag?

Check out the clubs being used by Webb Simpson. Aside from an Odyssey putter, the American has a full set of Titleist clubs in the bag and has been with the brand many years now. Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag?. Driver. Titleist TS3. For many years he had...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Pga Tour
firstsportz.com

“Battling flu, Covid, neck injury” – Webb Simpson recalls a frustrating year

USA’s Webb Simpson reckoned that 2021 was a frustrating year on the PGA Tour. “From neck injury to catching COVID-19, the 36-year-old’s journey was nothing less than a roller-coaster last year. “Battling flu, Covid, neck injury,” he remembered on Tuesday to reporters. “I feel like that crept...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Getting passed over for Ryder Cup has Webb Simpson motivated for a repeat of his great 2020

Webb Simpson honestly did not know how the 2021 Ryder Cup week was going to be for him. Badly wanting to play on his fourth U.S. team at Whistling Straits last September, and get his first American win, he’d made early noise at making the squad with two wins in 2020. But his game wobbled at times in 2021, and when Steve Stricker made his six captain’s picks, Simpson was the man with his nose pressed to the glass, on the outside looking in.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Webb Simpson: I dream of being Ryder Cup captain one day

Webb Simpson could have counted himself very unlucky not to have been picked for the Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits. That being said, only divine intervention could have stopped that trailblazing side of Americans who were simply too good. Yet Simpson, 36, has detailed his dissapointment at watching the...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Webb Simpson happily ditches Charlotte’s cold for Hawaii

Webb Simpson had a very long commute from Charlotte, NC, to Wai’alae CC on the south side of the island of Oahu for the Sony Open. In fact, he thinks it’s a longer trip than going to the British Open. But he didn’t care. Charlotte was freezing, he said, and he was looking for a golf course he liked and some warm weather.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
golfpunkhq.com

Paige Spiranac becomes Shot Scope Ambassador

Shot Scope, a leading international manufacturer of GPS-based game tracking and distance measuring smartwatches, as well as laser rangefinders, has named golf personality and digital influencer, Paige Spiranac as a Global Brand Ambassador. Backed by products that offer real-time on-course swing performance tracking capabilities and precise distance measuring, Shot Scope...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Is pro golf broken? Greg Norman has been saying so for years

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared as a newsletter to Golf Digest+ subscribers. To subscribe to Golf Digest+ for exclusive content and more, click here.​​. The subject of this week’s Local Knowledge, Golf Digest’s narrative podcast, is a complicated figure in our game: Greg Norman. His golf accomplishments are beyond reproach—two major championships, more than six years as the world’s No. 1 player and a wide range of successful off-course business pursuits. Our episode, however, focuses not on Norman’s playing or marketing prowess but his three-decade battle with the PGA Tour. In October, Norman was named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-funded entity planning a new tour that would compete with the PGA Tour for top-level talent.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, conflict over son Charlie's future

According to an insider from OK! Magazine, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren have disagreed over what the future holds for Charlie who is 12 years old. "Tiger thinks it would be great for Charlie to have a destiny like his. Tiger isn't trying to be pushy, he's just proud of...
GOLF
kion546.com

Defending champion Na with another 61 leads Sony Open

HONOLULU (AP) — Kevin Na has matched his career-low with a 61 to lead the Sony Open. And he still had reason to feel slightly disappointed. Na says he had such control of his shots and the distance that he thought this might be the day he broke 60. But he missed three good looks for birdie on the back nine. He led by one over 51-year-old Jim Furyk and Russell Henley. Furyk now plays the Sony Open because the PGA Tour Champions starts next week on the Big Island. But he still wants to compete, and he can do that at Waialae.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy