In her first interview on the topic, Jamie Lynn Spears has opened up about her role in Britney Spears’ 13-year court-ordered conservatorship. The Zoey 101 star stopped by Good Morning America to discuss her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, and explained how she “adored” her sister but noticed her behavior became more “erratic” and “paranoid” as the years went on. Asked how she felt when the conservatorship was terminated in November, Jamie Lynn admitted that she was “happy” but she did not understand the full extent of the conservatorship at first.

