Since the trailer for the highly anticipated fifth installment of Scream first dropped in mid-October, over 1.2 million people have tuned in to check out the return of Ghostface. This means that over 1.2 million people have seen Jenna Ortega pick up that fateful phone call — presumably, the one that kicks off each film, ending in a character’s gory demise. Basically, once you hear “Would you like to play a game?” it’s, well, game over. But neither I, beholden to a strict spoiler embargo, nor Ortega, beholden to anxiety over spilling script secrets, is going to share whether what you see is what you’re actually going to get.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO