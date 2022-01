ARLINGTON, Va. – The Navy should be piqued more easily by the things it’s not doing well, according to the commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “We need to be offended by not having the right manning. We need to be offended by not getting ships out at the right time,” Adm. Daryl Caudle said at the annual Surface Navy Association conference Jan. 12. “It needs to be palpable, and not just like, ‘Okay,’ and just kind of kick the can down the road.”

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO