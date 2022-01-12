Man charged with trafficking heroin, fentanyl in Saratoga County
WATERFORD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Waterford man has been arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and the Waterford Police Department arrested Donovan Banks, 22, on January 7.
Police said Banks was distributing quantities of heroin and fentanyl in Saratoga County. An arrest warrant was issued by the Waterford Town Court. He was located and arrested in Cohoes.
Charges
- Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor)
