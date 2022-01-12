ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Man charged with trafficking heroin, fentanyl in Saratoga County

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3H8Z_0djvPoiJ00

WATERFORD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Waterford man has been arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Waterford Police Department arrested Donovan Banks, 22, on January 7.

Woman charged with burglarizing Albany Stratton VA

Police said Banks was distributing quantities of heroin and fentanyl in Saratoga County. An arrest warrant was issued by the Waterford Town Court. He was located and arrested in Cohoes.

Charges

  • Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor)
Pittsfield man sentenced to prison for trafficking heroin

Banks was processed and arraigned in Mechanicville City Court where he was released on his own recognizance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 7

Theresa Noto
1d ago

They're all trash selling Cocaine and Fentanyl including the NYS Democratic Assembly and Senate that passed the No Bail Reform Bill!!!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, NY
City
Waterford, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Cold case solved thanks to determined investigator and dentist

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) —Bethlehem Police say they have cracked a decades old cold case and the technology used to solve it is now making Capital Region history. In Elm Avenue Town Park, close to where remains were discovered 40 years ago, Bethlehem police announced that they now who they belong to. “The body found is […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Fentanyl#Weather#Office Narcotics Unit#Va Police#The Waterford Town Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

White gets life sentence for 2017 Lansingburgh murders

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — James White was sentenced to life in prison at the Rensselaer County Courthouse on Wednesday for murdering two women and two children in Lansingburgh in December 2017. White, who represented himself at trial, was disruptive and defiant, refusing to take responsibility for the murders of Brandi Mells, Shanta Myers, Shanice Myers, […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, January 13

Jill Szwed's weather report says today could reach 40's as temperatures begin to warm up. Today's five things to know feature's the James White sentencing, local hospitals talking about capacity during the new COVID surge, and a Waterford man charged with trafficking heroin and fentanyl.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

State police clarify pistol permit recertification dates

NEW YORK, (WETM) — According to New York State Police, an individual must recertify pistol permits in New York every five years on the date of their initial recertification date. They say the issued the clarification in the response to misinformation. Incorrect information was reportedly circulating, telling gun owners that pistol permit recertification would be […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NEWS10 ABC

2-year-old among remaining Bronx fire victims identified

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The remaining victims of the 17 people killed in a Bronx high-rise fire on Sunday were identified early Wednesday. They included a 2-year-old boy, the youngest victim. Eight children were among those killed after a malfunctioning space heater sparked the apartment fire on the third floor of the 19-story building on […]
BRONX, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy