ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Planning a Country Album?

By Billy Dukes
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan Bingham may not be the only singing cowboy on Yellowstone. Luke Grimes — who plays Kayce Dutton on the Paramount Network series — says he's eyeing Nashville for a songwriting trip and plans to return to music this year. That's right, a return to music. Talking...

newstalk1290.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ralph Emery Dies: Country Music DJ & TV Host Was 88

Ralph Emery, the country music disc jockey and television host who came to prominence on Nashville’s WSM, died on Saturday of natural causes, while surrounded by family at Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center, his son Michael told AP. He was 88. Among those paying tribute to Emery today was “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean. “Ralph Emery was my friend. I did his show many times and he was kind enough to send me a Christmas card every year. He had that special country music knowledge and that voice,” McLean said in a statement provided by his publicist. “Ralph was to country music what...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
NewsTalk 1290

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Ends With a Wedding, Prison and a Shocking Murder [Spoiler Alert]

Yellowstone fans who have been speculating how Season 4 would end online in recent days got a much different ending than they probably anticipated when the show brought its most recent season to an end on Sunday night (Jan. 2). The stunning season finale gave us an impromptu wedding, a prison sentence for one character and a stunning murder that it's fair to say nobody saw coming.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Birmingham
Person
Colter Wall
Person
Luke Grimes
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Ryan Bingham
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Willie Nelson
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Describes Jimmy as an Outsider

“Yellowstone” star Jefferson White relates to his character Jimmy more than you might think. As fans gear up for the Season 4 finale, White opens up about how he relates to his character. And what’s more, why “Yellowstone” viewers seem to connect with him so much. Some have even referred to Jimmy as the heart of the show. There’s no denying he’s certainly one of the most likable characters.
TV SERIES
99.5 WKDQ

10 Country Albums That Turned 20 in 2021

The year 2001 was a year of change and transition for country music. Many of the year's biggest releases came from a combination of new and emerging acts like Jessica Andrews and Carolyn Dawn Johnson, alongside established artists from the 90s like Tim McGraw and Brooks & Dunn. Sonically, the mainstream hitmakers of the genre largely began to slowly move away from its twangier sound and into a more adult contemporary style that would proceed the wave of 2010s bro-country.
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsTalk 1290

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Opens Up About the Horse Incident That Traumatized Her

Faith Hill makes horseback riding look pretty easy on 1883. In fact, it's really hard to believe she spent the better part of two decades afraid to ride. Prior to filming, all of the actors involved with Yellowstone prequel 1883 went to creator Taylor Sheridan's cowboy camp to learn to ride in a way true to the late 19th century. Hill tells Taste of Country and select media that she had actually been doing it wrong her entire life — or, at least the part of her life when she did ride.
PETS
Nashville Scene

In Memoriam 2021: Music

A veteran music promoter with a passion for people, Tom Starr knew how to make real connections. Over the course of his 30-year career, he helped elevate artists from a range of formats to the top of the radio charts. He honed his skills at major labels including Interscope, EMI/Capitol, Jive, MCA and Elektra Records before starting his own marketing and consulting group in 2009.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Country Songs#Songwriting#Appalachian Mountains#Paramount#L A Based Alt Country#Canadian
995qyk.com

Luke Combs Gifted Morgan Wallen a Piece of Country Music History

While Morgan Wallen appeared on Behind The Vest with Druski, the “Dangerous” singer revealed he got a piece of Country Music history courtesy of Luke Combs. Wallen was a part of Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” in 2019 and received a pretty special gift when the tour wrapped.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Country Music Breakout Star Priscilla Block Announces Debut Album Welcome To The Block Party Out Feb. 11

(January 14, 2022 – Nashville, TN) Mercury Nashville recording artist, Priscilla Block, has announced the release of her debut album, Welcome To The Block Party, available everywhere on February 11th. Listed as a MusicRow 2021 Next Big Thing Artist and a 2021 CMT Next Women of Country inductee, Priscilla Block is undoubtedly the breakout female country star of the past year and is poised to become one of Nashville’s acclaimed truth-tellers with a voice for her generation.
NASHVILLE, TN
995qyk.com

Luke Bryan On Vocal Rest, Wife Plans On ‘Talking Nonstop’

Luke Bryan has been put on vocal rest by his wife Caroline because, as he shared on his Instagram, he lost his voice during Sunday’s Georgia Bulldogs game where his team won the National College Football Championship. Caroline shared a photo on her Instagram of her with blue tape...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Grimes wants to release a 35-track “nightcore” album

Grimes has taken to Twitter to reveal her plans to release a 35-track “nightcore” album. According to Grimes, the nightcore record has been in the works since 2015 but she’ll only be releasing it after her upcoming album ‘Book 1’ is out. “After my albums...
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

The Most Anticipated Country, Bluegrass and Americana Albums of 2022

Fans won't have to wait long in 2022 for a heaping helping of new country, bluegrass and Americana albums by up-and-coming acts, established stars and living legends. January starts strong, with the debate over where Jacob Bryant ranks among 2022's most promising upstarts intensifying less than two weeks into the new year. From there, Morgan Wade, Brothers Osborne and Walker Hayes follow the lead of Jimmie Allen, Carly Pearce and other Nashville stars with deluxe editions of recent releases. The final Friday of January caps off a strong month of new music with a Maddie & Tae album featuring promising collaborations with Morgane Stapleton and Lori McKenna. On the Americana end of the spectrum, Brent Cobb takes us to church with worship music, while Keb' Mo' shares songs created with country music pals Vince Gill and Old Crow Medicine Show.
NASHVILLE, TN
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy