Finding COVID-19 Tests Getting More Difficult In North Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With the COVID-19 omicron surge has come the struggle so many are facing: finding a test.

Options are tight whether you’re looking for an at-home test or even getting an appointment at an urgent care.

The state’s COVID -19 Dashboard shows more testing is being done now than at any other time during the pandemic.

Tarrant County has had more people go in for testing in the first 10 days of the year, than the last four months combined.

“A third party lab that we’re using is also reporting they’re running into delays of 72 to 96 hours,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “We’re trying to find other options, that way we can sort of off load some of the burden going to that particular lab as well.”

If you’re looking for a test, it can be tough to get an easy same-day appointment.

There are drive-thru clinics and pop ups around the Metroplex, but you could end up in a long line.

You can find the over-the-counter at-home tests in different drug stores.

One of the easier ways to find them is to use a drug store’s app to which locations different tests are listed as in-stock.

Some urgent cares are taking walk-ins, but that can wind up costing you.

At least one location we found doesn’t allow you to do a consultation same day, just the test that you will have to pay for out-of-pocket.

A PCR test was listed as $279 and an antigen test was $150.