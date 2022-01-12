ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Biogen Stock Chart Says: Dip Gives the Bulls an Unusual Opportunity

Wichita Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBiogen (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report shares on Wednesday are crawling off the lows but remain down more than 6%. The decline comes as Medicare limits coverage of the company’s Alzheimer’s drug. The shares slipped to two-year lows on the news and were down more than...

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Guggenheim downgrades Biogen to neutral from buy after U.S. proposes limiting access to Alzheimer's drug

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after Guggenheim analysts downgraded the stock to neutral, from buy. Analysts there cite the need to wait and see how the new rule proposing limited access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (and other drugs in the same class of treatments) to clinical trials in order to receive federal reimbursement plays out. They want to know what the size and timing of the trials will be and what clinical data will be produced for other experimental drugs in this class of therapies. This includes Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.'s donanemab, Biogen's lecanemab, and Roche Holding AG's gantenerumab. "If those studies don't succeed, sentiment on the entire class could deteriorate, and it could be very challenging for Aduhelm (or any other AB-targeted drug) to gain adoption, let alone payer coverage," the Guggenheim analysts wrote. Biogen's stock is down 6.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is 0.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls#Biogen Inc#Biogen Stock Chart#Biib#Medicare#Rsi#Thestreet Inc
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 5.71% to $210.17 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. Moderna Inc. closed $287.32 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Coinbase Stock Ripped, Then Dipped Today

Top cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is once again following the gyrations of the market. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Coinbase stock is down 1.6% from yesterday's close, while the overall crypto market has declined 0.7% over the past 24 hours. Earlier today, Coinbase rose as much as 3.5% in early...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

2 Tech Stocks Worth Buying on the Dip

It’s been a turbulent start to the year for the major market averages, and tech has been hit the hardest, with the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) down nearly 3% year-to-date. This can be attributed to some anxiety about rate hikes later this year, making it harder to justify the sky-high valuations in several sectors. However, while many investors are rushing to buy story stocks that had their IPO debuts last year, I believe that two names are sitting in plain sight with superior fundamentals and trading at very reasonable valuations. In this update, we’ll look at two buy-the-dip candidates: Amazon (AMZN) and Qualcomm (QCOM).
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Halliburton stock rallies toward a near 3-year high after J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight

Shares of Halliburton Co. rallied 1.7% toward a near three-year high in premarket trading Thursday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram turned bullish on the oil services company, given its position as a leader in scale, flexibility and technology and its "best-in-class" returns generated in the last cycle. Jayaram raised his rating to overweight, after being at neutral since March 2020, while lifting the stock price target to $32 from $30. "[Halliburton] is the largest most liquid [North America]-levered [oil field services] stocks to completion activity," Jayaram wrote in a note to clients. "With an improving supply-demand balance in the NAM pressure pumping market, we think Halliburton is primed to benefit from its leading position and realize net pricing gains." The stock, which is on track to open at the highest levels seen during regular-session hours since May 2019, has rallied 12.1% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has climbed 12.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
InvestorPlace

Novavax Stock Bulls Face an Uphill Challenge

Not that Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is facing a code red situation just yet. But when it comes to what’s happening off and on the price chart, bulls may be well advised to pull the plug on NVAX stock. Let me explain. Most of us, sans formerly fatigued business travelers, have...
STOCKS
myrtlebeachonline.com

JPMorgan Earnings Preview: How the Chart Views the Stock

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report unofficially kicked off earnings season by reporting before the open. Those shares are up on the day and investors are hoping it’s the start of a solid couple of weeks. We’ll find out soon enough: JPMorgan (JPM) -...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.20% to $48.76 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.32 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 2.03% to $326.48 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $57.85 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy