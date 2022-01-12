Victoria Leto crowned as Miss Tampa 2022

Miss Tampa 2022 is Victoria Leto! She earned a chance to be Miss Florida and over $12,500 in education scholarships.

The competition was held at the University of Tampa, Falk Theater.

The competition says Victoria is a Sophomore at the University of South Florida where she is majoring in Pre-Med Psychology pursuing an MD-PhD in clinical psychiatry. Her mission is to serve the community and provide support and education surrounding mental health.

The newly crowned Miss Tampa will go on to compete at the Miss Florida Competition in June and serve the Tampa community for the year.

The Miss America Organization and Miss Tampa, says the focus lately has been to shift the structure of the competition from a traditional beauty pageant to more of a business pitch meeting, including introductions based on professional fields (like STEM, education, and advocacy) and presentations of social impact initiatives.

"These changes help highlight and represent the goals and dreams of women today."- Miss Tampa organization

About the Miss Tampa Competition:

"The Miss Tampa organization is a (501(c)(3) and is associated with "The Miss Florida Scholarship Pageant" & "The Miss America Scholarship Pageant" which are among the largest scholarship providers for women in America. Miss Tampa is the oldest preliminary competition still existing in the state of Florida, having crowned the first winner in 1946. We are proud of our rich history and we thank you for visiting our website and supporting the Miss Tampa Scholarship."