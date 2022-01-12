ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, NJ

NJ Starbucks Worker Fired After Barista Spit In Officer's Coffee: Report Says Citing Suit

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmlbC_0djvOjyn00
A longtime Starbucks employee in New Jersey was fired after a barista she had supervised was arrested for spitting into a police officer’s drink, according to an NJ.com report that cites a newly filed lawsuit. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Park Ridge Police Department)

A longtime Starbucks manager in New Jersey says in a newly-filed lawsuit against her former employer she was fired following the arrest of a barista who spit into a police officer’s drink.

Kelly Hansen-Grosman, 49, of Hewitt, was the store manger in Park Ridge in 2019, when then 21-year-old barista Kevin Trejo -- whom she supervised -- was caught spitting in an officer's drink, NorthJersey.com reports citing the suit.

Hansen-Grosman said she was subsequently pressured into showing text messages between her and the investigating police detective. After refusing to let supervisors screenshot the messages, she was also asked about having a relationship with the investigating officer.

Throughout the several months following the incident, Hansen-Grosman says she was treated differently and told by Starbucks' regional director, Michael Scott, that she was incapable of managing the store.

Ultimately, Hansen-Grosman was fired. She is seeking financial compensation and wants Starbucks officials to participate in harassment and discrimination training.

A Starbucks spokesperson told NJ Advance Media she couldn't comment on the allegations but did issue the following statement:

“We care deeply about the experience every partner has while wearing the green apron. With respect to our partners, we are unable to comment further on private employment matters pending litigation."

