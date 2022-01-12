ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoke is high at Brundage Mountain Resort following snowy December

By Steve Dent
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 1 day ago
Brundage Mountain Resort had their second snowiest December in a decade with 104 inches and they've got two more feet of snow in January.

"The best snow in Idaho arrived with a passion this year," said April Whitney of Brundage Mountain Resort. "The faucet from heaven opened up and the snow kept coming."

But there have been challenges following the busy holiday season, Brundage at one point had to keep 50 employees at home due to exposure to COVID-19 or testing positive for the virus.

"We are very proud that we have been able to keep 100 percent of our terrain open.," said Whitney. "Our team has worked tirelessly to move snow out of the way, get the lifts cleared and groom it into the beautiful snow surfaces we are used to."

Even though it hasn't snowed for a few days the groomers at Brundage have that beautiful soft corduroy powder and the resort is turning a corner heading into this weekend.

Brundage will open their Bear's Den for the first time on mid-mountain providing guests with another place to warm up or enjoy food or drink, Brundage does have a mask policy for when people are inside.

Below the Bear's Den, Brundage is also debuting a new terrain park with boxes, rails, rollers, tabletops and a 27-foot-kicker to go along with their beginner terrain park they already have.

"If people haven’t seen our terrain parks this is going to be a great weekend to come up and check out the features and the flow on Jammer," said Whitney.

This provides another example of how Brundage Mountain Resort has terrain for every level of skiing and snowboarding from beginner runs to intermediate groomers, glade runs through the trees and an expert section in Hidden Valley.

"That’s definitely my favorite part there is so much terrain that people don’t know is out there, but it is secret snow," said local snowboarder Gavin Baker. "Little stuff off in the trees, we just came out from over here got a lot of the backcountry stuff, there is a lot of good stuff out there."

There were hardly any people at Brundage mid-week, but the resort does recommend people purchase their tickets online because daily passes will be capped as necessary.

The resort also asks people who are sick to stay home and here is a link to their new COVID-19 protocols.

#Holiday Season
Methow Valley News

Winter rec report: Wintry blast refreshes the scene as temps rise

After what may end up being a contender for snowstorm of the year, the Methow Valley is blanketed in pristine sparkly powder, refreshing the ski, snowshoe, snowmobile and fat bike trails while creating numerous shoveling opportunities for ice skaters and ice fishing enthusiasts. Temperatures have moved from sub-zero into the relatively balmy teens, so it’s a great week to enjoy winter recreation.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

