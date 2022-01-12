ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

A US congressman has proposed a bill to limit the Fed's ability to issue its own digital currency

By Isabelle Lee
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OUUIF_0djvOhDL00
The Federal Reserve. Getty Images
  • Rep. Tom Emmer introduced a bill that would ban the Fed from issuing a CBDC directly to retail investors.
  • "It is important to note that the Fed does not, and should not, have the authority to offer retail bank accounts," the Minnesota Republican said.
  • Instead, CBDCs, should protect financial privacy, maintain the US dollar's dominance, and cultivate innovation, he said.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

As the Federal Reserve continues to study issuing a digital currency, a congressman is seeking to block the central bank from doing so.

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., on Wednesday introduced a bill that would ban the Fed from issuing a central bank digital currency directly to retail investors.

"Requiring users to open up an account at the Fed to access a US CBDC would put the Fed on an insidious path akin to China's digital authoritarianism," he said in a statement. "It is important to note that the Fed does not, and should not, have the authority to offer retail bank accounts."

A CBDC like this, Emmer said, would require the centralization of information, which would leave Americans vulnerable to attacks and subject them to constant surveillance. Instead, he said the central bank should protect financial privacy, maintain the US dollar's dominance, and cultivate innovation.

"CBDCs that fail to adhere to these three basic principles could enable an entity like the Federal Reserve to mobilize itself into a retail bank, collect personally identifiable information on users, and track their transactions indefinitely," he said.

A CBDC is a type of central bank liability — similar to the US dollar — issued in digital form, which could be used by the general public. It has the full backing of the central bank but could be managed by designated private financial institutions.

Emmer, a long-time crypto advocate, has introduced several crypto-related bills, including the Securities Clarity Act, which would allow regulators to categorize cryptocurrencies as either a commodity, a security, or a currency. He has also in the past criticized the US Securities and Exchange Commission for clamping down on cryptocurrencies.

It is uncertain whether the Fed does have plans to issue CBDCs, but clarity may be ahead as the central bank prepares to release a much-anticipated CBDC report soon.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said cryptos — including stablecoins — would be able to coexist with a CBDC, walking back from his July statement when he said there was no need for cryptos if the central bank were to issue its own CBDC.

For now, 87 countries are exploring their own CBDCs, and 14, including major economies like China and South Korea, are already in the pilot stage, according to a tracker by the Atlantic Council. Nine have already fully launched them.

Of the countries with the four largest central banks — the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, and the Bank of England —the US is the furthest behind, according to the tracker.

Comments / 1

Related
ambcrypto.com

U.S. lawmaker limits Fed’s authority in CBDC issuance through a new bill

Much like most central banks globally, the U.S. Federal Reserve has also been under the process of developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for quite a while. The country’s pace or urgency with the same might not be anywhere near the likes of China and Nigeria, the digital dollar has already faced one of its biggest roadblocks this week as a Congress member seeks to limit the Fed’s role.
CONGRESS & COURTS
beincrypto.com

U.S. Congressman Urges Fed Not to Issue CBDC for Individuals

Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer has introduced a bill prohibiting the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) to individuals. The pro-crypto politician does not want the American central bank dishing out stablecoins to individuals for a number of reasons. On Jan. 12, Emmer tweeted that he had introduced legislation to prevent unilateral Fed control of a U.S. digital currency.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
AFP

Fed's Powell pledges to fight inflation in second term

The pressures pushing prices to multi-decade highs are likely to last through the middle of the year, and the US central bank is ready to respond to this risk, but policymakers are committed to extending the economic expansion to promote employment, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said Tuesday. Inflation is "very near the top of the list" of risks to the economic outlook, Powell said, acknowledging the current rate is now "very far above target."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Currency#Us Dollar#European Central Bank#Fed#Cbdc#Republican#The Federal Reserve#Americans
cfodive.com

Powell hints at Fed's inflation moves, digital currency in hearing

In a wide-ranging, 2½-hour hearing Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to reassure and update Senate Banking Committee members on the central bank’s positions regarding inflation, prospects for a Fed digital currency and an ethics scandal that may have contributed to the resignations of three high-ranking economists.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Powell to target inflation at confirmation, face trading scrutiny

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will highlight the central bank's efforts to fight inflation and stabilize the US economy at his confirmation hearing, according to testimony released Monday. In a letter sent Monday, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, citing the Times' reporting, asked "that the Federal Reserve... release all available information about the trades by Fed officials" by next Monday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy