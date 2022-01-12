ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota County deputies arrest man for sexual assault and kidnapping

By WFTX Digital Team
 1 day ago
Sheriff deputies arrested a homeless sex offender for sexual assault and kidnapping.

Investigators say he took advantage of a 21-year-old disabled woman with developmental disabilities from Autism.

They claim the victim and her mother were in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Stickney Point Road.

The mother entered the store while her daughter stayed in the car.

Police say when she returned to the car she found 61-year-old Frank Szakacs inside the car with her daughter.

The police report says due to the victim’s diminished mental capacity, she is non-verbal and, although she is 21-years-old, has the capacities of a 6 to 7-year-old child.

Through interviews, including with a friend of Szakacs who witnessed the incident, detectives learned the registered sex offender entered the vehicle and sexually assaulted the victim.

