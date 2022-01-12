Rising costs: Which items increased the most in 2021?

How has inflation affected your wallet? The U.S. Labor Department on Wednesday released some startling price increases for 2021 on a variety of items.

Their index said the price of all items rose 7 percent in the last year, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending June 1982.

Data showed the biggest jump was in energy costs. All types of gasoline rose 49.6 percent last year.

After the price of gas dropped dramatically in 2020 because of lockdowns, the cost of fuel saw a dramatic surge to near pre-pandemic levels.

Figures from the Consumer Price Index show the following items and services increased last year:

Used cars and trucks increased by 37.3 percent

Hotel and motel rooms were up 28 percent

Meat, poultry, fish and eggs were up 12.5 percent

New cars and trucks were up 11.8 percent

But there is some good news.

Prices on smartphones dropped 14 percent in 2021.

Also, the index for food at employee sites and schools, declined 49.3 percent over the past 12 months, reflecting widespread free lunch programs.