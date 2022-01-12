ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK jails man for spying on teenagers, stealing photos using RATs

By Sergiu Gatlan
bleepingcomputer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Nottingham man was imprisoned this week for more than two years after hacking the computers and phones of dozens of victims, some of them underage, and spying on them using remote access trojans (RATs). 32-year-old Robert Davies used fake online social media profiles and Skype accounts for catfishing...

www.bleepingcomputer.com

Comments / 0

Related
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed After Trying to Steal Woman’s Drugs

Manuel Lewis Finley, 58 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attempted to break into a woman’s car and steal her drugs. Police said that Finley was later captured driving on Redmond Circle Near Mathis Drive. They stated that after pulling Finley over they found three open containers of liquor inside.
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed for Stealing $8000 in Cash

Bryan Scott Mazzo, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole $8000 in cash from the Citgo on Alabama Highway. Reports said that Mazzo stole the money from behind the counter back on January 5th. He was taken into custody at a home on Warren Road.
ROME, GA
WMBB

Kids and teenagers are stealing guns from homes and unlocked cars

LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB) — Gun thefts among kids and teenagers are becoming a consistent problem throughout Bay County. Last month three students brought two guns to Mowat Middle School.  “That night they took advantage of an opportunity of some unlocked vehicles,” Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said. “And instead of leaving them at […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Uk#Prison#Rats#Skype#Nca#National Cyber Crime Unit
country1037fm.com

Rapper Chopped Up and Fed to Rats by His Wife After An Affair

What in the world? As a fellow Ukrainian woman, I apologize that we have such jealous tempers. But it is true. Taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia, Alexander Yusko was killed after cheating on his wife with a fan. He was known as a popular Ukrainian rapper by the name of ‘Andy Cartwright’ and his murder is horrific. Marina Kohkal decided to chop him up while he was still alive and feed his body parts to rats.
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Mom, protecting her children, slashed by stranger while walking with kids in unprovoked Brooklyn attack

A mother walking down a Brooklyn street was slashed while shielding her children from an unprovoked attack by a knife-wielding stranger, cops and the victim’s family said Tuesday. The victim, Arely Ramirez, 41, was nearing the corner of 45th St. and Eighth Ave. in Sunset Park with her children in tow when the attacker lunged at her about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police sources said. He slashed her in ...
BROOKLYN, NY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie The 'Creepy Man' Who Killed Two Women?

Is it possible that Brian Laundrie was involved in the murders of two women?. Kylen Schulte and her wife, Crystal Turner, were found shot dead at a campground in Utah in August, and the father of one of the victims has questioned if he and fiancée Gabby Petito spoke with them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Girlfriend Sentenced in Killing of Girl, 3, Who Begged to Live with Grandparents Instead of Dad's Home

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in killing her boyfriend's 3-year-daughter in 2020. On Nov. 3, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 34, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County Court to one count of second-degree murder, one count of abuse of a child under the age of six and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer in the death of Olivia Jansen, online court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Officer who responded to shooting discovers her own son dead

A police officer who responded to the scene of a shooting in Mississippi at the weekend reportedly discovered the body of her 20-year-old son. The Hazlehurst Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting in the city at about 2am on Sunday, and a body was reported in the road. Police chief Darian Murray said an officer who was called to the shooting was the mother of the victim, as WLBT reported. “We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” Laquandia...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black America Web

‘Sit Down, Karen!’ FBI Investigating White Woman After Viral Video Shows Violent Mid-Flight Attack

A white woman who was shown on video harassing and attacking at least one passenger during a recent commercial airplane flight is reportedly being investigated by federal law enforcement officials. Patricia Cornwall was taken into custody last week after the plane landed in Atlanta in what is seemingly the latest example of a so-called “Karen” being brought to justice for flagrantly flouting the law.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy