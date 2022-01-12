Calibre officially acquires Fiore

Calibre Mining released its Q4 and FY2021 preliminary results last week, reporting a beat on its guidance mid-point of 175,000 ounces. 2021 was a year to forget for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with the index sliding more than 11% for the year. Despite solid operational results, Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF) was not a sanctuary from the selling pressure, declining 44% last year, and it's started off 2022 in negative territory as well. However, the solid beat on Q4/FY21 results should help put a floor under the stock. I continue to see Calibre as one of the better growth stories, with the Fiore acquisition being a great move, but I plan to remain on the sidelines until I see how the stock trades post-deal-closing.

