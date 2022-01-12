ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calibre officially acquires Fiore

Elko Daily Free Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER – Calibre Mining Corp. and Fiore Gold Ltd. announced on Jan. 12 that their merger has been completed, with Calibre acquiring all the Fiore shares and Fiore’s Pan Mine in White Pine County. Calibre also now holds 100% interest in Fiore’s Gold Rock Project and the...

Canada’s Calibre Mining concludes Fiore Gold takeover

Calibre and Fiore shareholders own around 77% and 23% stakes, respectively, in the combined company. Canadian firm Calibre Mining has finalised the acquisition of all issued and outstanding common shares of US-based Fiore Gold, creating an Americas-focused mid-tier gold producer. According to the deal signed in October 2021, each of...
Calibre Mining: An Impressive Finish To The Year

Calibre Mining released its Q4 and FY2021 preliminary results last week, reporting a beat on its guidance mid-point of 175,000 ounces. 2021 was a year to forget for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with the index sliding more than 11% for the year. Despite solid operational results, Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF) was not a sanctuary from the selling pressure, declining 44% last year, and it's started off 2022 in negative territory as well. However, the solid beat on Q4/FY21 results should help put a floor under the stock. I continue to see Calibre as one of the better growth stories, with the Fiore acquisition being a great move, but I plan to remain on the sidelines until I see how the stock trades post-deal-closing.
Aderant Acquires American LegalNet

Combining the best of both organizations, Aderant poised to capitalize on cloud-based practice of law technology. Aderant, a leading global provider of business software to law firms, announced the acquisition of American LegalNet (ALN), a respected provider of court forms, eFiling, calendaring and docketing solutions. Aderant and ALN customers will now have access to an expanded suite of best-in-class solutions that will further enable law firms to meet the demands of their clients today while preparing for the future.
Omnicell acquires MarkeTouch Media

The acquisition is expected to expand the footprint of Omnicell’s EnlivenHealth division across the retail pharmacy sector. Omnicell, a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, has acquired pharmacy software solutions provider MarkeTouch Media for total aggregate cash consideration of $82 million, subject to customary adjustments.
Calibre says its record 2021 gold production exceeds guidance

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
Shareholders approve Calibre-Fiore deal

Calibre Mining Corp. and Fiore Gold Ltd. shareholders have overwhelmingly voted in favor of Calibre acquiring Fiore, including the Pan Mine in White Pine County. The companies stated that they expect the deal to close Jan. 12. Calibre shareholders approved issuing up to a little more than 108 million common...
Adapt IT is acquired by Volaris

Adapt IT (JO: ADIJ ) Holdings Limited (“Adapt IT”), has been acquired by Volaris Group Inc. (Volaris) for R7 per Adapt IT share effective 3 January 2022. Volaris is a wholly owned subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc . (TSX: CSU ), a Canadian listed entity. All conditions and...
Banijay Americas Names Joe Schlosser EVP Communications, Jaycee Medina VP Communications And Marketing

Veteran communications executive Joe Schlosser has been promoted to EVP, Communications, Banijay Americas, and Jaycee Medina has been named VP Communications and Marketing, The promotions were announced today by Cris Abrego, chairman of the Americas, Banijay and president and CEO, Endemol Shine Holdings. Additionally, Abbey Maloney was promoted to publicist, Banijay Americas. All three are based in the company’s North Hollywood, Calif. headquarters and work closely with Banijay’s UK-based group communications team. Schlosser, who was previously SVP Communications for Endemol Shine North America, has been with the Banijay-owned studio since 2012. He leads all external and internal communications efforts for the division across...
Public comment opens on EA for Diamond Valley oil well

ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management, Elko District, Tuscarora Field Office has announced the 30-day public review and comment period for the Environmental Assessment for the proposed Diamond #1-27 wildcat oil well south of Jiggs beginning Jan. 13 and ending Feb. 11, 2022. Great Basin Oil & Gas,...
i-80 Gold aims to become one of Nevada’s largest gold producers

I-80 Gold Corp was formed in March 2021 and has engaged in several transactions and swaps in the past year, and as 2022 begins the company has announced its plans for building a comprehensive Nevada mining complex. The Reno-based company is in the process of developing multiple mining operations with...
This Is the Company Profiting Most From War

Many of the armed conflicts around the world exist in nations that do not have the capacity to make sophisticated weapons. Most of these are in Africa and the Middle East, including the Tigray War in Ethiopia and the Yemeni crisis. Large conflicts often involve regime change, as has been the case of Iraq, where […]
Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
Syme to serve as treasurer for Nevada Realtors Association

ELKO — Nevada Realtors announced its newly elected officers that will lead the statewide association in 2022, led by incoming President Doug McIntyre. McIntyre, a longtime Realtor based in Reno, will serve as NVR president in 2022. He is a past president of the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors. Tom...
