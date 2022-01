On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by 110 points. This comes after consumer prices rose to the highest in nearly 40 years. In brief, U.S. inflation came in at 7% in December. However, other parts of the globe like the U.K. and Europe also hit multi-decade highs in recent months. Some analysts say that inflation will not normalize so soon and could see higher gains before it peaks. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also indicated in his renomination testimony that the central bank would intervene as needed to ease rising prices.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO