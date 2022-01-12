ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Closures in Colorado Springs for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paHAd_0djvKq3U00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs released a list of administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies and facilities that will be fully closed and others that will remain open in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Below are offices and agencies that will be fully closed on Monday, Jan. 18:

  • Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
  • City Administration Building
  • City Clerk
  • City Hall
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
  • Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers
  • Memorial Park Recreation Center
  • Municipal Court
  • Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
  • Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
  • Sales Tax Office
  • Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Memorial Park
  • Starsmore Discovery Center

Below are facilities that remain open for normal business hours, unless otherwise noted, on Monday, Jan. 18:

  • Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed
  • Garden of the Gods Park
  • Patty Jewett Bar & Grill - indoor dining
    • Open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses - weather permitting
  • Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining
    • Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – weather permitting
    • Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., downhill gate close at 5 p.m.
  • Sertich Ice Center
  • Matinee Skate; 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. -1 p.m., $2 admission and $2 skate rental
  • Skate in the Park at Acacia Park, presented by Academy Bank – Walk up admissions only. See schedule and pricing at DowntownCS.com/Skate.
    • Sessions are available from 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., 3-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m.

The post Closures in Colorado Springs for Martin Luther King Jr. Day appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Bills concerning wildfire preparedness filed in early days of 2022 Colorado Legislative session

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the devastating Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Colorado legislators have already introduced several bills pertaining to wildfire preparedness to kick off the 2022 session. State Sen. Pete Lee, a Democrat from Colorado Springs, has already sponsored four bills concerning the growing threat introduced to the House and Senate on Wednesday. The post Bills concerning wildfire preparedness filed in early days of 2022 Colorado Legislative session appeared first on KRDO.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Expansion of 2016 ‘Sit-Lie’ ordinance proposed, discussed in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The increase of development and growth around downtown has led police to request expanding the boundaries of the so-called Sit-Lie ordinance passed by the City Council six years ago. The Council, during its work session Monday, heard a presentation from police requesting to expand the boundaries of the ordinance, officially called The post Expansion of 2016 ‘Sit-Lie’ ordinance proposed, discussed in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Teriyaki Madness’ ‘Bowls for Boulder’ to donate half its proceeds Saturday to victims affected by Marshall Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver-based restaurant, Teriyaki Madness' nine Colorado locations are joining together to provide relief to the victims affected in the Louisville, Superior, and Boulder County area by the Marshall Fire. On Wednesday, the company announced half of its proceeds that will be collected on Saturday, Jan. 15 across the state The post Teriyaki Madness’ ‘Bowls for Boulder’ to donate half its proceeds Saturday to victims affected by Marshall Fire appeared first on KRDO.
BOULDER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Richard Skorman endorses two candidates to replace him on Colorado Springs City Council in controversial selection process

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recently-resigned and longtime District 3 city councilman Richard Skorman has spoken out on social media regarding his potential successor ahead of a second special meeting this week to appoint his replacement. On Thursday morning, Skorman confirmed that he posted a letter to his constituents on the Nextdoor app Wednesday evening, The post Richard Skorman endorses two candidates to replace him on Colorado Springs City Council in controversial selection process appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Hillside, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Colorado City, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to structure fire on N. Wahsatch Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working fire near North Nevada Avenue and East Willamette Avenue. According to CSFD, Engine 2 arrived at the scene and reported a small structure behind the main home at 721 N. Wahsatch Ave. showing smoke. CSFD first reported the fire at The post Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to structure fire on N. Wahsatch Ave. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

January brings awareness to human trafficking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Experts say there are about 400,000 victims of human trafficking in the United States right now, and Colorado is no exception. Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed January 11th as Human Trafficking Awareness Day in Colorado.  Polis says it's just one way to bring more visibility to a growing problem in The post January brings awareness to human trafficking appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Union rejects “Last, Best and Final Offer” from King Soopers; Strike to begin Wednesday

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KRDO)-- The contract between United Food and Comercial Workers Local 7 and King Soopers has expired, now union members are set to strike Wednesday morning in the Denver Metro Area. Local 7 President Kim Cordova said the union is not considering an offer from the grocery chain, which King Soopers dubbed its, The post Union rejects “Last, Best and Final Offer” from King Soopers; Strike to begin Wednesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
KRDO News Channel 13

Garden of the Gods entrance sign will move to new location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Garden of the Gods Park entrance sign will move to a new location along the Foothills Trail north of Gateway Road, as part of the 30th Street Corridor Reconstruction Project. The new location will allow for safer access to those taking photos of the sign without conflicting with vehicular traffic entering and exiting the park. On Monday, January 10th, pedestrian access to the sign will close as crews begin exploratory work The post Garden of the Gods entrance sign will move to new location appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police activity blocks road near Dublin Blvd, southbound Austin Bluffs Pkwy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There are reports of police activity on Austin Bluffs Parkway just south of Dublin Boulevard causing southbound Austin Bluffs Parkway blocked at Dublin Boulevard and northbound Austin Bluffs Parkway near Jenkins Middle School. Officers were seen waiting near a stairwell at Champions apartment complex. This is a developing story. Police The post Police activity blocks road near Dublin Blvd, southbound Austin Bluffs Pkwy appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Construction at Research Pkwy and Powers Blvd “devastating” for small business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Michael Simon, the owner of Pies and Grinders a pizza restaurant in North Colorado Springs, the intersection of Research Parkway and Powers Boulevard has been completely closed for the last four weeks. Since then, Simon estimates he has lost $16 thousand dollars in revenue due to people avoiding the The post Construction at Research Pkwy and Powers Blvd “devastating” for small business appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

1 killed overnight at Colorado Springs bar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) say one person has died, and their death is being investigated as a homicide. The incident happened in the 900 block of North Circle Drive, just a few blocks west of the Citadel Mall. Officers received a 911 call just after midnight The post 1 killed overnight at Colorado Springs bar appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Transit City#Golf Course#Evergreen#Academy Bank#Downtowncs Com Skate
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak region leaders say 2022 legislative priorities are repeated and rising crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County and Colorado Springs elected leaders are calling for a reversal of laws in 2022 that they believe contribute to a higher crime rate. Those state laws passed over the last few years and are part of an effort to reduce jail and prison populations. "We all need The post Pikes Peak region leaders say 2022 legislative priorities are repeated and rising crime appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Home Building & Remodeling Show this weekend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over eight thousand people are expected to attend the 26th annual Colorado Springs Home Building & Remodeling Show, which will bring the area’s top exhibitors to the Norris-Penrose Event Center on January 7, 8, and 9, 2022.  The show will feature exhibits and demonstrations from local and national companies, designed to help consumers through the process of home improvement.  “The Home Building & The post Home Building & Remodeling Show this weekend in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Battle for vacant Colorado Springs city council seat heats up before final vote Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In less than three days, the battle over who will take District 3 Colorado Springs City Council member Richard Skorman's soon-to-be-vacant seat on the Colorado Springs City Council is far from over. On Dec. 18th an informal council vote during a work session came down in favor of local political The post Battle for vacant Colorado Springs city council seat heats up before final vote Monday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

New transit center for downtown Colorado Springs remains in limbo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City planners have talked for years about building a new transit center to replace the current facility built in 1976 at the corner of Nevada Avenue and Kiowa Street downtown. City of Colorado Springs In a December 2017 final report on a study regarding the matter, planners revealed that the The post New transit center for downtown Colorado Springs remains in limbo appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities announces new citywide fiber network

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Faster internet speeds could be in your future. Colorado Springs residents can anticipate more options for fiber-optic internet service in the next few years, all part of a new Colorado Springs Utilities-backed network. Construction for the network is set to begin this year. It's an advancement that can make Colorado The post Colorado Springs Utilities announces new citywide fiber network appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash ejects motorcyclist from their bike Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash between a vehicle and motorcycle Friday night ejected the motorcycle driver from their bike and they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The crash happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on South Nevada Avenue. Police said a car was The post Crash ejects motorcyclist from their bike Friday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Juvenile arrested for threats made to Manitou Springs schools before winter break

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A juvenile has been arrested and is facing numerous felony charges for making violent threats toward schools in Manitou Springs in mid-December, just before winter break. Classes were cancelled on Dec. 15 at Manitou Springs Middle School and Manitou Springs High School after the district received threats on Dec. 14, The post Juvenile arrested for threats made to Manitou Springs schools before winter break appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire Wednesday night in southeast Colorado Springs. According to CSFD, Engine 8 reported a grass fire with trees involved at Academy and Chelton at 8:35 p.m. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire at Academy/Chelton. Engine 8 reporting a 30’ x The post Crews respond to grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy