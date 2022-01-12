Martin Luther King, Jr. walk and festival event in Thomasville rescheduled

An event to recognize Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has been rescheduled for early February.

According to organizers, the MLK Humanitarian Walk and Festival scheduled for this week will now take place on Feb. 5 in Thomasville.

According to the organizer, the event was postponed by the city.

According to City officials, due to the recent spike in local COVID cases, all outdoor event, parade, and walk permits, along with park reservations, have been temporarily suspended. Permits are required for large gatherings on public property such as parks and roadways but are not required for events on private property.

For more information on the MLK Walk and Festival, visit www.mlkhumanitarianwalk.org/ .