College Sports

Big Ten Officially Announces 2022 Football Schedule

By Michael Shapiro
 1 day ago

Nebraska and Northwestern will square off in the first Big Ten game of 2022 on Aug. 27.f

The 2021 college football season is less than a week in the rearview mirror, but conferences across the country are already preparing for 2022.

The Big Ten released its 2022 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday's release features slight alterations from the originally-planned schedule, the result of “adjustments to the 2020 football schedule,” per the Big Ten .

Nebraska and Northwestern will hold the first Big Ten battle of the season as the two schools square off in Dublin on Aug. 27. The full slate of intra-conference contests beginning on Oct. 1.

Check out the full 2022 Big Ten schedule below:

Michigan became the third Big Ten school to reach the College Football playoff this season, joining Michigan State and Ohio State. The Buckeyes are the lone Big Ten program to record a win in the CFP era, posting a 3–3 record including the 2014 national championship.

Both Ohio State and Michigan should be contenders for the national title once again next season, though considering the SEC's dominance in recent years, the programs appear to be facing an uphill climb.

IN THIS ARTICLE
