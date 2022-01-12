Pet of the Day: Jan. 12

Calling all hound lovers: Look at this beauty named Bailey! She is a 7-year-old redtick coonhound who loves car rides and long sniff walks. Bailey loves to run and play, so a big fenced-in yard would be her dream. She is best suited for a home with adults only, or with older children, and no other pets. Bailey will bring you lots of happiness and fun, and she deserves all the love you have to give!
Adopted: Mateo, Ares and Oliver from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Taranga, Upham, and Iris from Pima Animal Care Center. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900. Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to...
These animals are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. All animals are microchipped, neutered and current with their shots. We are open by appointments only. All of our adoptable pets are on the AWL website (www.awlshelter.org). If you see a pet that you would like to meet, call to make an appointment. We are taking appointments from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Pet adoption rates soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. The desire to adopt was so significant that animal shelters around the country nearly emptied. According to Dr. Elizabeth Berliner, an associate clinical professor and the director of the Maddie's Shelter Medicine Program at Cornell University, as many as one in five pet-owning homes adopted a new pet during the pandemic.
This week Cinderella is offering two wonderful little dogs who are young, healthy and just brimming with love. Either of them would make a great pet for someone who’s looking for the company of a small dog to be a forever friend. Fairy Dog is a petite female who...
‘Tis the season to reflect on 2021 and remember all the wonderful dogs and cats who, due to the Tribune’s Pet Tales column, found homes. Each of these critters was being overlooked, but because of you, nearly all of them were adopted — thank you, Tribune staff and Pet Tales readers.
Buddy is an elderly little guy looking for a retirement home. He has an adorable fluffy coat to match his adorable and loving personality. Buddy gets along with other dogs and would do best with a dog his size. He likes to take short walks and is very mellow and likes to sleep in bed with his human.
Farm animals don’t usually come to mind when we think of our favorite pets, but it turns out cows are just as affectionate and adorable as any other furry friend. Cows are very curious animals that possess a lot of very human qualities. Like us, some cows are social — both with other members of their herd and with humans and other animals — while some are more reserved and shy. No matter what their individual personalities may be, cows can be great company. And yes, they even enjoy a good snuggle from time to time!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of dogs, cats and rabbits at Animal Friends are ending their 2021 with new hope for 2022.
Animal Friends’ New Year’s Rescue returned in 2021 after a hiatus last year. It was the 25th year they’ve held the event.
The newest residents came to Animal Friends from partner groups all over the region which brought 58 new friends to the shelter to clear space so rescues can continue next year.
Supporters and volunteers romped with adoptable dogs and cats and visited the “bun run” to meet the rabbits looking for their forever homes.
If you’re considering starting the new year with a new friend, now is a perfect time.
“We always encourage people around the holidays and right after the new year to bring the whole family out to meet our animal residents. If you’re looking to add a new pet to your family, the dogs, cats and rabbits here are always eager to meet people and to find loving homes,” said Animal Friends’ chief community engagement officer Cody Hoellerman.
The organization says if you can’t adopt a new friend, you can help them continue their lifesaving work with donations.
Dear Critter Corner: We have recently adopted a new puppy and during the initial introductions our resident dog seemed to enjoy the puppy but now our resident dog is growling at the puppy. Do you have any suggestions on what we should do?. Congratulations on your new pup! While your...
WACO, Texas – If you’re looking for a furry friend to live in that new home with, tomorrow is the day for you. The Humane Society of Central Texas held a free adoption day today and will be continuing the free adoptions until the end of the day tomorrow.
The day a family adopts a new dog is exciting for everyone, as dogs get a second chance at a happy life and owners find a new best friend. For older dogs, especially, being adopted into a comfortable home can make a world of difference for their health and happiness.
Meet Fava! He is Wednesday’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society. Fava is a 4-month old neutered male Mini Lap Mix! He is described a sweet bunny and looking for his forever home. Fava was born at the shelter along with a brother and two sisters. Staff at...
Three dogs and one cat have been featured as this week's Halifax Humane Society Adoptable Pets of the Week. The first dog is Sarge, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois and Chow Chow mix with a brown coat. His adoption fee is $100. The second is Tito, a 7-year-old American bulldog mix...
Ellen gets along great with other cats and dogs. She has a medical condition but will be just fine with proper vet care. Clevinger loves to cuddle and would do great in a home with kids and a big yard for him to run around.
Hi, I’m Libby! I’m looking for a special person that’ll give me the TLC and encouragement I need to work through my sensitivities. I’m very loving and long to be an adoring companion to someone patient. It didn’t take long for me to warm up to my foster home and show my silly, playful side. Having another social dog in the home would be fantastic, as the pup in my foster home has helped me feel confident. With a little time and love I’ll be a devoted friend for life. For more information, visit the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (BEBHS) online at berkeleyhumane.org.
Calling all pet owners in the Case Western Reserve University community! If you’re looking for the chance to show off your furry friend(s) and your Spartan pride, look no further—we invite students, staff, faculty and alumni to submit your best photos of your pet(s) in CWRU gear for a photo contest in honor of Dress Up Your Pet Day, Jan. 14.
Did you know that every day throughout 2022 there is some sort of holiday or national period for celebrating? While many are quite familiar, there is also an amazing array of offbeat, and just plain wacky, celebrations for both humans and pets. So be prepared. It is time to have some fun, and I will be doing it by observing and sharing some of these quirky festivities for pets.
Meet Kody! Kody is a very handsome, 11 month old yellow lab. Kody is a very good boy who is already potty trained AND crate trained! He loves to just go into his personal area and "chill" for a bit. Kody loves fetch and playing with toys. He is great with other dogs and does prefer older kiddos. Kody can only be described as the goofiest, friendliest, sweetest little pup you'll ever meet! He is looking for a home to call his own and would love for you to consider opening your heart and home if you are looking for a loyal, 4-legged companion. Kody is currently in foster care through Boulder's own Farfel's Farm. To meet Kody or any of their other pets, please visit farfels.com or call (303)443-7711.
Comments / 0