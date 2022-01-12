Breaking: Mike Krzyzewski To Miss Wednesday's Duke at Wake Forest Game

Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer will lead the team against the Demon Deacons.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For the second-straight year, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss a regular season game due to illness. Blue Devils fans will get a sneak preview of the Jon Scheyer era , as the team's associate head coach will lead the team against the Demon Deacons on Wednesday night.

Duke announced that Coach K is out with a “non-COVID related virus," on Wednesday afternoon.

Krzyzewski missed the team's game against Boston College last January due to COVID-19 exposure. Scheyer, who was announced as the program's next head coach during the 2021 offseason, coached the team to an 83–82 victory.

In his final season as Duke coach, Krzyzewski has his team at 12–2 and ranked No. 8 in the latest AP poll. The team is coming off of its first ACC loss, an upset against Miami in the final moments of a 76-74 defeat.

Duke and Wake Forest (13–3) tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

More College Basketball Coverage: