ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Breaking: Mike Krzyzewski To Miss Wednesday's Duke at Wake Forest Game

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMfSc_0djvKIU800

Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer will lead the team against the Demon Deacons.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For the second-straight year, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss a regular season game due to illness. Blue Devils fans will get a sneak preview of the Jon Scheyer era , as the team's associate head coach will lead the team against the Demon Deacons on Wednesday night.

Duke announced that Coach K is out with a “non-COVID related virus," on Wednesday afternoon.

Krzyzewski missed the team's game against Boston College last January due to COVID-19 exposure. Scheyer, who was announced as the program's next head coach during the 2021 offseason, coached the team to an 83–82 victory.

In his final season as Duke coach, Krzyzewski has his team at 12–2 and ranked No. 8 in the latest AP poll. The team is coming off of its first ACC loss, an upset against Miami in the final moments of a 76-74 defeat.

Duke and Wake Forest (13–3) tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
College Basketball
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Basketball
Sports Illustrated

ESPN Announces Major Hire for Its College Football Coverage

Days after the end of the college football season, ESPN has made a big splash in its coverage of the sport, hiring Pete Thamel away from Yahoo Sports. On Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that ESPN was set to bring on Thamel as its “Adam Schefter of college football.” Less than 24 hours later, Thamel has been officially announced as the network's new senior writer, with a major multi-platform deal that will also have him appearing on a number of ESPN programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Kyrie Irving Is the Key to the NBA Season: Unchecked

If the Brooklyn guard is on the court, the Nets are unbeatable. Of course there are two parts to making a statement like this. The first has to do with talent since as James Harden said, they are that good. I didn’t need to see them blow out the Bulls to come to this conclusion, either, as there is no need to complicate things when it comes to the Big Three.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Jon Scheyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Acc#Ljvm Coliseum#Baylor
Sports Illustrated

Wild-Card Saturday Betting Preview

Sports Illustrated's Bill Enright joins Robin Lundberg to break down the wagering numbers from Saturday's wild-card weekend slate of games. Will Joe Burrow prove that he is 'that dude'? The Bills and Patriots will play a rubber match in Buffalo, where the Bills are four point favorites.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Boston College
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

36K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy