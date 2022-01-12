ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Investigators probe wreckage of crashed medical helicopter

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
Investigators probe wreckage of crashed medical helicopter A medical helicopter rests next to the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church after it crashed in the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby, Pa., on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Authorities and a witness say a pilot crash landed a medical helicopter without casualties in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, miraculously avoiding a web of power lines and buildings as the aircraft fluttered, hit the street and slid into bushes outside a church.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

UPPER DARBY, Pa. — Federal investigators have been poring over the wreckage of a medical helicopter a day after it crash-landed without loss of life next to a church in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, somehow avoiding a web of power lines and buildings.

Brian Rayner, senior safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, told reporters Wednesday that investigators hoped to be able to remove the wreckage from the scene at Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Upper Darby later in the day for more detailed examination off-site.

Rayner said he was very grateful that the occupants were “relatively unhurt” in the 1 p.m. Tuesday crash.

Firefighter dies battling blaze in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter died Thursday while responding to a fire in St. Louis, Chief Dennis Jenkerson said. Authorities responded to a report of a blaze in a two-and-a-half story building on the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante around noon, according to fire officials. First responders reported heavy fire showing through the second floor and went in to search for people who might have been trapped inside.
