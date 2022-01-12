No 2022 season for the West Virginia Roughriders in Wheeling

The West Virginia Roughriders will not have a season in Wheeling during the 2022 year.

On their Facebook page, the team announced due to the Wesbanco Area closing from June 1- September for remodeling the Roughriders will not be playing a 2022 season.

The social media account says that the Roughriders plan to play in 2023.

“Sale of the team was put on hold due to the Arena summer plans, new potential ownerships are anxious to be part of the Wheeling Feeling once again in the future,’ said the team.

