Wheeling, WV

No 2022 season for the West Virginia Roughriders in Wheeling

By John Lynch
 1 day ago

The West Virginia Roughriders will not have a season in Wheeling during the 2022 year.

On their Facebook page, the team announced due to the Wesbanco Area closing from June 1- September for remodeling the Roughriders will not be playing a 2022 season.

The social media account says that the Roughriders plan to play in 2023.

“Sale of the team was put on hold due to the Arena summer plans, new potential ownerships are anxious to be part of the Wheeling Feeling once again in the future,’ said the team.

Weir Holds Off JM

MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Weir High was able to hold off John Marshall Tuesday night at the Moundsville Field House for a 40-36 win over the Monarchs. G Cross was the only Weir player to reach double-figures with 10. The Monarchs had three. Roman Gray and Grant Neiswonger each had 11 and Brennan Sobutka had 10.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
No. 8 Hilltoppers Hammer Frostburg State, 124-84

FROSTBURG, Md. – The No. 8-ranked West Liberty University men’s basketball team won its 10th straight game and blew past the century mark for the ninth time this season here Wednesday night in a 124-84 romp at Frostburg State.     Coach Ben Howlett’s Hilltoppers (14-1, 8-1) shot nearly 60 percent from the floor, placed eight […]
FROSTBURG, MD
Ron Mauck Wrestling Championships to Return after 1-Year Hiatus

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – After taking 1 year off, a local and traditional high school wrestling tournament is returning to the Ohio Valley. The Ron Mauck wrestling championships is returning to WesBanco Arena after its first cancellation in 67 years. There are 42 teams in the bracket for this edition. A banquet was held […]
WWE
West Virginia town prepares for annual Wizard Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – All witches, wizards, and muggles of West Virginia should clear their calendars for the last weekend in January. Visit Fayetteville is hosting their annual Wizard Weekend on January 29th and 30th, 2022. The festival will be entirely outside this year due to COVID precautions. Tabitha Stover, with Visit Fayetteville, said the […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
West Virginia to manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has signed an agreement with the state to lease/purchase a 9.5-acre manufacturing facility in South Charleston. The 80,000 square-foot building will manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses that are expected to bring hundreds of new jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact to West […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Ohio Fish declared extinct found alive in Ohio River

A native Ohio fish that was said to be extinct was found alive by fish management crews in the Ohio River according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife. The fish that was found was a longhead darter and they didn’t just find one, they found two. The Ohio Division of Wildlife. says these were the […]
OHIO STATE
