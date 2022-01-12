ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Texas family’s rescue dog vanished three years ago — then showed up 1,200 miles away

By Mariah Rush
heraldsun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne February day in 2019, Katrina Skelton and her husband’s beloved rescue dog Daisy managed to get loose from their home in Texas. Time went by without news about Daisy, but Skelton says she always believed Daisy would take care of herself, wherever she was. She continued checking the microchip website...

www.heraldsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Three-Year-Old Who Vanished From Texas Playground May Be in ‘Grave’ Danger

The San Antonio Police Department asked for the public’s help in the ongoing search for a missing 3-year-old, saying the girl may be in “grave, immediate danger.” An Amber Alert was issued for Lina Sadar Khil after the child’s family reported her missing on Monday evening. SAPD Chief William McManus said in a Tuesday news conference that Khil had last been seen at a playground near her home with her mother. Her mother left the area for a short time, McManus said, and came back to find her daughter had disappeared. Two other adults who were present at the playground had their children with them and are cooperating with the investigation. McManus added that officers are going door-to-door and searching cars, and that the department had reached out to the FBI for assistance. “We will continue this until, hopefully, we find Lina but we are not stopping,” the chief said. “This will be continuous. We’ve got a command line set up and we’re continuing to do this for the long haul if that’s necessary.”
TEXAS STATE
Miami Herald

Bone in sunken SUV belongs to woman who vanished with kids 20 years ago, Ohio cops say

Human remains found in an SUV submerged in the Ohio River belong to a woman who went missing 20 years ago, investigators said. In April 2002, Delhi, Ohio, woman Stephanie Van Nguyen vanished along with her two kids, 3-year-old John and 4-year-old Kristina, the Delhi Township Police Department said. Nguyen left behind a note, saying she was going to drive into the Ohio River.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Indiana State
UPI News

Dog rescued from storm drain in Texas

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas came to the rescue of a dog that got trapped in a storm drain. The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said local residents reported the dog was spotted poking her head out from the concrete opening of a storm drain in the city.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Time#Sugar Land
Mix 93.1

15-year-old Girl Shot 22 Times While Walking Family Dog in Houston, Texas

Tragic news coming out of Houston, Texas this morning. A 15-year-old girl was out walking the family's dog when she was shot. Not once, not twice. But 22 times. The family told investigators that they became concerned when they heard the gunshots outside. They called her phone and received no answer. But then they opened the door and noticed the family dog returned home after the walk. But their daughter didn't.
HOUSTON, TX
KIXS FM 108

A Happy Ending as Texas Dog Missing For Three Years is Found

Who doesn't love a happy ending especially when it comes to lost pets?. As a dog AND a cat lover, I can attest that we consider our pets to be a part of the family so when I see a LOST pet sign in the community for someone's beloved pet I immediately understand the urgency that family must feel without their fur baby.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech graduate still missing three years later, family wants justice

LUBBOCK Texas – Former Texas Tech University student Carla Valpeoz is still missing after she vacationed in Peru three years ago. Her family is still trying to work with law enforcement to solve her case. Carlos Valpeoz Jr., Carla’s brother, said his sister had a degenerative eye condition that...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KCAU 9 News

Dog reunited with owners after Texas dognapping

LUBBOCK, Texas KLBK) — A dog sleeping in a trailer when someone stole it was reunited with his family Thursday afternoon. The dog, DB, was taken from the parking lot of a Lubbock hotel the morning after Christmas. After three days of roaming the streets, DB was found feet away from the highway. “My biggest […]
PETS
heraldsun.com

Mom vanished while paddle boarding on Arkansas River, family says. Search continues

The search continues for a missing mother whose family says she was last seen paddle boarding along the Arkansas River. Ashley Haynes, of Maumelle, was reported missing at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, according to a news release from the Maumelle Police Department. Her family members said she was seen leaving the Maumelle side of the river.
PUBLIC SAFETY
850wftl.com

Police find two teens dead after stumbling upon crashed car

Authorities in Texas are reporting that they discovered two death teens after finding a car crashed in the front yard of a home. The incident occurred overnight on Log Cradle street in Northwest Houston. Police say when they arrived to the scene, they found a 16-year-old dead inside of the...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
HuffingtonPost

Emotional Moment Stolen Dog Is Reunited With Family 8 Years Later

A dog who was stolen from her owner’s yard in southern England in 2013 has finally been reunited with her family. Cassie the cocker spaniel wagged her tail while being hugged by her original owners in a video that Sussex Police shared online this week. And she had three...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy