Prosecutor’s office charges driver after chase in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Callaway County Prosecutor's Office has charged a driver after a chase involving a stolen car on Monday.

Prosecutors have charged Turner W. Murrell, 32, of Fulton, with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and other crimes.

According to court documents, Murrell stole a car from a gas station in the 500 block of South Business 54 on Monday around 5:40 p.m. The chase ended near the 2nd and Market Streets roundabout.

Investigators said the stolen car briefly pinned a deputy against a patrol cruiser after the car rolled back in neutral. Sheriff Clay Chism told ABC 17 News on Wednesday morning that the deputy is doing fine.

Deputies said they found a digital scale covered in a white crystal residue in the stolen car. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the probable cause statement.

Murrell is also accused of causing more than $800 in damage to the stolen car. According to court documents, the vehicle had to be towed away.

Murrell was scheduled to be arranged in Callaway County on Wednesday morning.

