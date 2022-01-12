ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor’s office charges driver after chase in Callaway County

By Zachary Farwell
 1 day ago
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Callaway County Prosecutor's Office has charged a driver after a chase involving a stolen car on Monday.

Prosecutors have charged Turner W. Murrell, 32, of Fulton, with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and other crimes.

According to court documents, Murrell stole a car from a gas station in the 500 block of South Business 54 on Monday around 5:40 p.m. The chase ended near the 2nd and Market Streets roundabout.

Investigators said the stolen car briefly pinned a deputy against a patrol cruiser after the car rolled back in neutral. Sheriff Clay Chism told ABC 17 News on Wednesday morning that the deputy is doing fine.

Deputies said they found a digital scale covered in a white crystal residue in the stolen car. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the probable cause statement.

Murrell is also accused of causing more than $800 in damage to the stolen car. According to court documents, the vehicle had to be towed away.

Murrell was scheduled to be arranged in Callaway County on Wednesday morning.

The post Prosecutor's office charges driver after chase in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Detention Sergeant dies from COVID in Miller County

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Miller County Sheriff’s Department is reporting Detention Sergeant Janell Visser has died from the coronavirus. Visser began her career with the Miller County Sheriff's Office in 2007 and was recently named the 2021 Jailer of the year. According to a post on Facebook, Visser served for over 14 years and was The post Detention Sergeant dies from COVID in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Barnett man treated for serious injuries after crashing into downed tree

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Barnett, Missouri man was treated for serious injuries on Sunday night after he crashed into a downed tree. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on Misty View Road. Troopers said Robin D. Wallace, 44, drove a pickup truck off of the road and The post Barnett man treated for serious injuries after crashing into downed tree appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BARNETT, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No one hurt after central Columbia home catches on fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a house fire in central Columbia early on Tuesday morning is under investigation. Firefighters responded to the home in the 1500 block of Stone Street near the Business Loop around 3 a.m. Firefighters said smoke was found coming from the back of the home. Crews found the fire in The post No one hurt after central Columbia home catches on fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
