YORK, Pa. — Lancaster County is averaging about 1,000 to 1,100 COVID-19 cases per day, according to a local health expert. “I would anticipate that it’s going up slightly, although I have seen some leveling off in the last two or three days and we’ll see if that’s just a factor of people not getting tested or we’re seeing potential leveling off," said Dr. Michael Ripchinski with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO