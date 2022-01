Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will not play on Thursday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Irving will also miss Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans since both games are being played in Brooklyn and New York has a vaccine mandate. He should be back for Monday's road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said there's "real optimism" that Irving could become a full-time player by the end of the season, but for now, he will remain out for games played in New York. Kevin Durant (rest) is also out Thursday, so James Harden should thrive.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO