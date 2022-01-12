ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

We Think the Selling in Eli Lilly May Be Overblown

By Jeff Marks, CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Eli Lilly (LLY) are taking a hit after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published late Tuesday its proposed national coverage determination (NCD) for Biogen's Aduhelm, an FDA approved monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) directed against amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The CMS determined that Aduhelm will...

MarketWatch

Guggenheim downgrades Biogen to neutral from buy after U.S. proposes limiting access to Alzheimer's drug

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after Guggenheim analysts downgraded the stock to neutral, from buy. Analysts there cite the need to wait and see how the new rule proposing limited access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (and other drugs in the same class of treatments) to clinical trials in order to receive federal reimbursement plays out. They want to know what the size and timing of the trials will be and what clinical data will be produced for other experimental drugs in this class of therapies. This includes Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.'s donanemab, Biogen's lecanemab, and Roche Holding AG's gantenerumab. "If those studies don't succeed, sentiment on the entire class could deteriorate, and it could be very challenging for Aduhelm (or any other AB-targeted drug) to gain adoption, let alone payer coverage," the Guggenheim analysts wrote. Biogen's stock is down 6.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is 0.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
94.3 Jack FM

WHO recommends Eli Lilly, GSK-Vir’s drugs, widening COVID-19 treatment pool

(Reuters) – A World Health Organization (WHO) panel recommended use of two drugs by Eli Lilly, and GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology for COVID-19 patients, adding treatment options as the fast-spreading Omicron variant renders many ineffective. WHO data shows Omicron, which is evading protection provided by many vaccines and therapies,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Biogen tumbles after Medicare lays out Aduhelm coverage plan

Shares of Biogen slid Wednesday, a day after federal regulators slapped coverage limitations on the drugmaker’s new Alzheimer’s disease treatment. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Tuesday after markets closed that patients taking Biogen’s Aduhelm will have to also participate in clinical trials to assess the drug’s effectiveness in order for Medicare to cover the cost.That’s an important caveat because Medicare is expected to cover most of the patients who opt for Aduhelm, and the drug can cost as much as $28,000 annually, not counting expenses for brain scans and other care patients will need while taking it....
BUSINESS
Person
Eli Lilly
Person
Jim Cramer
Ibj.com

Eli Lilly inks R&D pact with Canadian pharma company

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. announced Thursday that it has inked a research and collaboration agreement with Edmonton, Alberta-based Entos Pharmaceuticals that gives Lilly exclusive rights to the Canadian company’s delivery system for nucleic acid-based therapies. Entos will receive an initial $50 million payment through the deal, which includes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
biospace.com

Eli Lilly Drops $50 Million+ for Entos' Tech

Eli Lilly acquired rights to a technology from Canada-based Entos Pharmaceuticals that it believes will boost the development of nucleic acid therapeutics that target the central and peripheral nervous systems. This morning, Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly acquired the rights to Entos’ Fusogenix nucleic acid delivery technology for therapies that can potentially...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's Top Stocks For 2022: Eli Lilly, Honeywell And More

Jim Cramer announced his top stock picks for 2022 Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." The former hedge fund manager put Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) and Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) at the top of his list. "Everyone is pretty positive, that I talk to, about what's going on with...
STOCKS
NBC Miami

Why Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm Is So Controversial

Despite high expectations, Biogen has reported only a fraction of estimated sales for its historic Alzheimer's treatment. The FDA approved Aduhelm in June as the first Alzheimer's drug to try and thwart cognitive decline. The company now plans to slash Aduhelm's controversial list price by roughly half in a bid...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Linn County Leader

Price of Alzheimer’s drug cut in half

Biogen is slashing the price of its Alzheimer’s treatment in half months after it debuted to widespread criticism for an initial cost that could reach $56,000 annually. The drugmaker said Monday that it will cut the wholesale acquisition cost of the drug by about 50% next month. That means the annual cost for a person of average weight will amount to $28,200.
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) sank 0.85% to $169.79 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,726.35 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $10.13 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Eli Lilly and Company's Recent Short Interest

Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE:LLY) short percent of float has fallen 16.67% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.95 million shares sold short, which is 0.75% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shed 0.61% to $168.76 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $11.16 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Biogen stock falls more than 6% after Medicare plans coverage limits for pricy Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Inc. shares fell more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the Medicare program, said it plans to cover the biotech's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and future others like it only in certain instances. CMS's proposal is that Food and Drug Administration-approved monoclonal antibodies such as Aduhelm and others in its class would be covered for people with Medicare only if they are enrolled in "qualifying clinical trials," the agency said. The proposed determination is open to public comment for 30 days. If the proposal is finalized, CMS will review each clinical trial submitted to decide whether it meets its criteria. Medicare patients participating in these trials would be eligible to receive coverage of the drug, related services, and other routine costs, CMS said. Aduhelm, the first new treatment for Alzheimer's in 20 years, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of the neurodegenerative disease in June but its sales have disappointed investors and have been a small portion of what Biogen expected.
MARKETS

