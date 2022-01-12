ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

GOP lawmaker adheres to term limit pledge, won't run for reelection

By Cristina Marcos
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dirIf_0djvBTd000

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-Ind.) announced Wednesday that he will not run for reelection this year to uphold a past pledge to serve no more than four terms in the House.

Hollingsworth will be leaving the lower chamber, where he has served since 2017, after only his third term.

"I want to be the change I want to see in this world, so, as I contemplate how I can work for you in new and better ways in the future, I won’t run for reelection this year," Hollingsworth wrote in an editorial published in the IndyStar.

Hollingsworth argued that Washington dysfunction is fueled by "career politicians" who prioritize their career ambitions and called for measures including term limits and lobbying bans.

"I ran for Congress to return this government to the people from the career politicians who had broken it, and I will be damned if I become one in the process. I hope Hoosiers will replace their Congressman with someone with a similar attitude. Voters in America should, too," he wrote.

"We need to compel our representatives to work to better their constituents rather than better themselves or their careers," he added.

Hollingsworth is the 14th GOP lawmaker to decide against seeking another term in the House next year.

Two of those Republicans, now-former Reps. Steve Stivers (Ohio) and Devin Nunes (Calif.), resigned to take jobs in the private sector. And seven of the other Republicans leaving the House are running for other elected offices.

A total of 26 House Democrats, meanwhile, are not seeking reelection.

Republicans are favored to win the House in the November elections, given how the incumbent president's party tends to lose congressional seats in midterm cycles. The GOP only needs to flip five seats to win the House majority.

Hollingsworth was one of 35 House Republicans who voted with Democrats last May to establish an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

After Republicans blocked that bill in the Senate, House Democrats created a select committee to conduct an investigation of the day's events instead.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
Local
Washington Government
CNN

The Republican Party goes even deeper down the Trump rabbit hole

(CNN) — On Thursday, the Republican National Committee threatened to keep its 2024 presidential nominee from participating in the three traditional general election debates unless and until the debates are adjusted more to their liking. "So long as the [Commission on Presidential Debates] appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Navient agrees to $1.85B student loan settlement with states

Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers in the country, announced Thursday it has reached a $1.85 billion settlement with more than three dozen states in an effort to resolve allegations of predatory lending and deceptive practices over more than a decade. The resolution includes $1.7 billion in private...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Trey Hollingsworth
Person
Steve Stivers
The Hill

The Hill

443K+
Followers
53K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy